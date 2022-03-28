Now that he's eligible to play home games, Kyrie Irving reaffirmed his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and addressed his future with the Brooklyn Nets

After missing the first 35 home games of the season, Kyrie Irving was finally able to suit up for the Brooklyn Nets and play at Barclays Center. And even though the team couldn't make the most of it, it's still a huge win for them with the playoffs in sight.

Irving stole all the headlines throughout the season for his decision not to take the Covid-19 vaccine. Per his own words, it's not that he was anti-vaxx but a protest against mandates and about personal freedom.

So, now that the former NBA champion is finally cleared to play at home as well as on the road, he took tome time to address why he decided to take such a controversial stance this season.

Kyrie Irving Talks About Finally Being Cleared To Play At Home

“I made it very clear it was never just about me,” Irving said. “I think for my own legacy, that’s to be written by all those that I impact, and all those that impact me."

“The point of this season for me, was never to just take a stand,” Irving added. “It was really to make sure I’m standing on what I believe in and freedom….about the freedom to make choices with your life without someone telling you what the f–k to do.”

“I’m standing for freedom," Kyrie said. "That’s in all facets of my life, and there’s nobody that’s enslaving me, nobody telling me what I’m gonna do with my life and that’s just the way I am.”

Irving Wants To Stay With The Nets

There were some rumors about the Nets not wanting to sign him to another contract after being MIA for most of the season. Now, it seems like that's behind both parties and they want to extend their marriage in the offseason:

"To be honest, I signed up for this for the long run," Irving said. "I love this year. I'm grateful. It has not been the prototypical year. But when I look at my teammates and I look at what we have as an organization. I'm looking for the long run and what we can do, legacy talk."

Kyrie Irving is one of the most impactful offensive players in the world and having him and Kevin Durant on the court makes the Nets the team to beat out of the Eastern Conference again.