Saturday will see a group of high-profile people being enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame. This impressive group featuring Dwyane Wade also includes legendary players such as Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, and Pau Gasol, along with Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich in it.

Wade is receiving this prestigious mention for his magnificent career, mostly playing for the Miami Heat. He played briefly for the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his legacy is linked exclusively to what he did with the Heat.

He won titles in two different eras, with Shaquille O’Neal by his side in the first one. Wade’s second championship run had LeBron James next to him. Now, the Los Angeles Lakers player tributed his friend with a nice message.

LeBron James’ Message for Dwyane Wade

LeBron was part of one the most iconic teams in recent times when he joined Miami as a free agent. Along with Wade and Chris Bosh, they dominated the early 2010s with four NBA Finals appearances.

The King and Wade won two championships together, strengthening their bond. That’s why he dedicated a message for his former teammate on Twitter answering a video posted by the Heat, where other players paid respect to the Hall of Famer.

“Congrats to my brother on being on the eligible candidate HOF list!! I mean he ain’t no candidate, he’s IN!!!!! Hahaha!” LeBron posted on his official account. Wade will be officially part of the selected group on Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.