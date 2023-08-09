LeBron James has officially announced he’ll be back with the Los Angeles Lakers for his 21st year in the NBA. Though there was a lot of uncertainty, especially after a controversial statement following the loss against the Nuggets in the playoffs, the legend is ready for more.

The Lakers made their duty in free agency guaranteeing a superb roster for the King. Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and D’Angelo Russell.

Of course, Anthony Davis also got a massive contract extension. So, with LeBron James as a star in the league alongside Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA 2K24 announced his spectacular rating.

What is the rating of LeBron James in NBA 2K24?

LeBron James is 38-years old, but he’s still one of the best players in the NBA. That’s why 2K24 has given the King a fantastic rating of 96 for the next edition of the video game.

These are the ratings of other notable players: Devin Booker (94), Jimmy Butler (95), Jayson Tatum (95), Luka Doncic (95), Giannis Antetokounmpo (96), Stephen Curry (96) and Nikola Jokic (98).

By the way, after the announcement was official, NBA 2K had a special message for LeBron James. “Year 21 and still going”. The King posted it on his Instagram account with the song “You Can’t Stop The Rain”. He’s definitely enjoying the number.