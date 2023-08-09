A couple of weeks ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his family went through hell, as Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while he was attending practice at USC.

The firstborn of the James household was expected to showcase his skills at the collegiate level before taking his talents to the NBA. Now, however, his future as a pro hooper is hanging on a thread.

That’s why the former Miami Heat superstar and his son traveled all the way to Minnesota to try and find more answers behind that incident, according to TMZ Sports.

LeBron And Bronny Look For Alternatives After Cardiac Arrest

“The two touched down in Rochester at some point over the weekend,” TMZ reported. “And they’ve been spotted in and around the Mayo Clinic there since — seemingly seeking further answers to why the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest back on July 24.”

“Following one of their visits to the medical facility on Monday … the duo — plus some friends — got dinner at Terza Ristorante in downtown, though when they left, they were mobbed by a crush of fans,” the report added.

ESPN has Bronny ranked as the 20th-best player in his class, and he was considered a lock to make it to the league next season. Now, we might need to wait a little longer to see if that’ll even be possible, as his health should be the No. 1 priority.