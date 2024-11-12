Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell shows commitment despite JJ Redick’s decision on benching him

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell showed his commitment to the team despite JJ Redick’s decision to move him to the bench.

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back with two consecutive home wins following a disappointing 1-4 NBA road trip, prompting head coach JJ Redick to shake up the starting lineup. Redick’s decision to bring D’Angelo Russell off the bench in favor of Cam Reddish proved effective, adding a defensive boost to the Lakers’ lineup.

Though Russell faced a similar situation last season under coach Darvin Ham, adjusting to a bench role isn’t easy for a player used to starting. However, Russell made it clear he’s fully committed to supporting the team and Redick’s strategic moves.

“I think once again you just want to commit to that system that coaches are trying to implement,” Russell said after the Lakers’ victory over the Toronto Raptors. “It makes everybody’s job easier. It allows us to see how they’re guarding us early, allows us to see how teams are guarding us from game to game.”

He also emphasized the importance of focusing on long-term goals. “I think our team is preparing for the postseason with these 82 games to try and get better every game,” Russell added.

D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Davion Mitchell #45 of the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“Trying to see how teams guard us, trying to see what we can do to prepare ourselves for the postseason because it’s all unfamiliar,” he continued. “So just committing to it, committing to what the coaches are trying to implement, and it will help us be prepared later on down the line.”

Russell gets real about his new role

Russell addressed the lineup change with a positive mindset, underscoring his commitment to the team’s success. “I just wanted to win,” Russell stated. “So whatever it took—change of plans, whatever it is, whatever Coach needs—I try to get the win and be a part of that.”

“My approach has been to be professional from day one, and I’m committed to it—through not playing, through coming off the bench, through whatever it may be. I’m egoless. So I just want to win,” he added.

LeBron James praises Russell’s attitude

LeBron James commended Russell’s attitude, highlighting the veteran guard’s willingness to make the “sacrifice” for the team by accepting his bench role. “What allowed it to work was the sacrifices that DLo and Cam have continued to make, and obviously the biggest sacrifice is DLo going to the bench,” James said after the Lakers’ win over the 76ers.

“It’s no secret that our bench has been struggling to find ways to score, and the best way to change that is to put a scorer on the bench. DLo came in and gave us a big-time push off the bench, and Cam did a good job of trying to make it tough on PG all night, so it was a complement that worked on both sides, offensively and defensively for our ball club,” James added.