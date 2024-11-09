Trending topics:
NBA News: D'Angelo Russell shares honest thoughts on Lakers role change

D'Angelo Russell has shared his thoughts on his role change with the Los Angeles Lakers during this NBA season.

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the court during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an uneven start to the NBA season. In an effort to improve their performance, head coach JJ Redick made the decision to move D’Angelo Russell from the starting lineup to a bench role.

Despite the change, Russell has maintained a positive outlook and embraced his new role. In a recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Russell came off the bench to score 18 points, showcasing his ability to make a significant impact regardless of his position.

The veteran point guard has demonstrated surprising maturity, setting aside any ego and fully committing to his new responsibilities. His professional mindset and dedication to the team are critical to the Lakers’ success.

D’Angelo Russell emphasized his team-first approach in postgame remarks:
I just wanted to win,” Russell stated.So whatever it took—change of plans, whatever it is, whatever Coach needs—I try to get the win and be a part of that.”

D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Scotty Pippen Jr. #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

He elaborated further: “I think just trying to do me within what we’re trying to do. And that’s the adjustment. That’s what I’ve been trying to figure out. But as far as taking all of this personal and giving ya’ll something, I don’t really have anything. My approach has been to be professional from day one, and I’m committed to it—through not playing, through coming off the bench, through whatever it may be. I’m egoless. So I just want to win.”

A new mindset for the Lakers

The Lakers are optimistic that this rotation change will enhance their performance and help them achieve their goals for the NBA season. With Russell contributing off the bench and superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the team, the Lakers have the potential to become a formidable contender in the competitive Western Conference.

