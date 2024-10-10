NBA Rumors: LeBron and Bronny James’ highly anticipated debut date with Lakers finally unveiled

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is set to share the court with his son Bronny for the first time in an NBA regular season game.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to make NBA regular season history. Bronny James, son of the star LeBron James, is expected to share the court with his father for the first time in an official game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the joint debut is planned for opening night, Lakers coach JJ Redick has emphasized that the final decision will depend on the form and comfort of both players. Redick has expressed a desire for the moment to be organic, rather than predetermined.

The news was confirmed by renowned sports journalist Shams Charania on ESPN’s Get Up program. This milestone will mark the first time in NBA history that a father and son play together in the same game.

“We’re going to be witnessing history very, very soon. The expectation around the Lakers is that their debut together, the first father-son duo in NBA history to play at the same time in a game, will be as soon as Opening Night, October 22, against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home in Crypto.com Arena, from everything I’m told. That is the plan, that is the hope. But again, it’s something JJ Redick, LeBron James, and their comfortability will decide. JJ Redick has said publicly that he’s going to involve both Bronny James and LeBron James in that process,” Charania said.

“So, I think that’s something we will see play out. But this is a player, Bronny James, who signed a four-year contract as a second-round draft pick. This will be a developmental year for him in many ways.He’s going to spend a lot of time on the active roster, but also in the G League when it starts in November. We’re talking about a player who went through a lot of medical issues last year with the cardiac arrest, and he’s still finding his footing. That’s the stage we’re going to see him in this year, as part of his development,” Charania added.

Is Bronny ready to debut alongside his father LeBron with the Lakers?

Bronny James, selected by the Lakers in the second round of the draft, is still in a developmental stage. This season will provide him the opportunity to mature as a player, splitting his time between the active roster and the G League. The young James has worked hard to reach this point and deserves to be celebrated for fulfilling his dream of playing alongside his father on the world’s biggest stage.