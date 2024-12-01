Lakers News: JJ Redick shares what surprised him most about coaching LeBron James

Heading into the NBA season, much of the buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers revolved around JJ Redick’s debut as head coach and how LeBron James would perform in his 22nd season. So far, the Lakers have exceeded expectations, and James continues to defy Father Time, delivering elite performances at nearly 40 years old.

There are only a handful of players in NBA history who have displayed the level of athleticism and dominance James continues to showcase as he approaches his 40th birthday. When asked what struck him most about “The King,” Redick emphasized LeBron’s unmatched competitive stamina.

“I think the biggest thing is just competitive stamina,” Redick said. “That’s reflected in his routine, being able to get up every morning and do the same thing over and over. It’s not easy. I think anybody who has been a high achiever probably has moments where they feel like they can take a day off or take a rep off or a week off, whatever it may be.”

“And I know during the offseason he’ll occasionally hop on a $300 million yacht for a week in Ibiza or wherever he goes in the Mediterranean,” Redick continued. “But I think that’s what stands out—you don’t do this for this long and have the routine you have without just a high level of competitive stamina.”

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James drives against Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during a game at Crypto.com Arena. (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

LeBron’s remarkable season

At 39 years old, LeBron James continues to defy expectations with his consistent excellence on the court. Alongside Anthony Davis, James has been the driving force behind the Lakers‘ success this season, putting up incredible numbers.

“The King” has been performing at an elite level, averaging near triple-double numbers. In 19 games so far this season, LeBron is averaging 22.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists in 35.1 minutes per game. He’s shooting an impressive 49.8% from the field and 38.8% from three-point range, demonstrating his continued efficiency.

What’s next for the Lakers?

The Lakers have a chance to bounce back tonight against the Utah Jazz in the first game of a four-game road trip, following a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder where LeBron struggled to find his rhythm.

The road trip continues with matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, December 2, the Miami Heat on Wednesday, December 4, and concludes against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 6. The Lakers will look to build momentum on the road as they push toward a stronger position in the Western Conference standings.