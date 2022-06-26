Just hours before the 2022 NBA Draft started, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired the 35th pick overall. So they selected Max Christie. Check out his skills and his style of play.

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to watch how the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs use their picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, the Lakers' front office made a deal to acquire the 38th pick overall in the second round.

The MSU's guard just played one season before he declared to the NBA Draft. So there are still some doubts about his development and skills set. Despite this, his selection has sparked curiosity about what he can become in the NBA.

This because the last time a MSU player was selected with the 35th pick overall in the NBA Draft was Draymond Green, who is currently a four-time NBA Champion, an DPOY award winner and four-time All Star. Which at end, it might happen to Max Christie.

Max Christie's scouting report

During his one-and-only season with Michigan State University, Christie averaged 9 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist per game in 30 minutes of play. Despite he has a 38% in field-goals-made and 31% in three-point shots made, according to multiple scouting reports, Christie

Max Christie is listed 6-foot-6 tall with quickness and leaping ability as an athlete. Also, he has developed awareness to get some space to make easy shots to the rim. However, to be a complete NBA player, he needs to develop his physique to be able to be useful on the defensive end. In fact, his first big test will be in the NBA Summer League, against the Phoenix Suns, the Charlotte Hornets, the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans.