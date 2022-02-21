Even though Rob Pelinka claimed he was 'in alingment' with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it seems like The King isn't pleased with the Los Angeles Lakers' GM.

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a tough season would be a huge understatement. Despite adding Russell Westbrook and going through a major roster overhaul, they've been a borderline playoff team even at their best.

Rob Pelinka did a great job of pulling off deals in the offseason, one-upping every other team to put together the ultimate veteran squad. But what looked good on paper hasn't exactly been successful on the court.

Moreover, the Lakers failed to make any moves before the trade deadline despite being in clear need of help. And to make things worst, it seems like LeBron James is now holding that against Pelinka.

LeBron James Made 'Passive-Aggressive Comments' Against Lakers' GM Rob Pelinka During All-Star Weekend

(Transcript via Sam Amick of The Athletic)

"But there’s more than meets the eye here in the post-trade deadline landscape, not only in Lloyd’s interview but in James’ press conference that preceded it and on social media in the days leading into All-Star weekend. So. Much. More.

Let us count the ways (that he shared his discontent)…

1. He called the Lakers’ lackluster campaign a “hell-storm of a season” — a true statement that is reflected in their 27-31 record and the fact that they’re fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament (that he once chided) at this point. He lauded all sorts of out-of-nowhere praise on Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti, a move that came in response to a question about Josh Giddey. It was curious at best and passive-aggressive toward Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at worst.

2. He raved about Cavs general manager Koby Altman, highlighting all the draft picks and trades that have sparked his old team’s renaissance without him. As anyone who paid attention during his Cleveland exit four years ago, this newfound penchant for promoting Altman’s acumen was most assuredly not part of his politics back then.

3. James tweeted about Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on Wednesday, celebrating his t-shirt that read “F*ck them picks.” This isn’t Da Vinci Code-level stuff, folks. It’s quite clear that James isn’t thrilled with the way the Lakers’ season has been handled so far.

4. In case anyone forgets, James made it known heading into the Feb. 10 trade deadline that he believed the Lakers’ roster needed some reshuffling. When the Lakers were routed by Milwaukee at home that night, trailing by as many as 24 points in the first half and losing 131-116, he declared that the Lakers weren’t on the defending champions’ level. Yet again, it was an accurate but direct statement that reflected his sober outlook on the Lakers’ state of affairs."

To be fair, there's no way the Lakers would've made those trades and signings without LeBron's blessing, so it's not like he shouldn't also be to blame for how poorly constructed the roster is.

In reality, Pelinka was always put in a tough spot. He could either cross his superstar and do what he felt was best for the team or go along with James' plans and be called out for not stepping up and living up to his authority.