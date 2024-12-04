Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Patrick Mahomes loses another key teammate on Chiefs with serious injury

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes continue to lose key contributors on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season.

Andy Reid, Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, arrives before playing the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Martín O’donnell

Injuries continue to put the Kansas City Chiefs to the test in the 2024 NFL season. After seeing multiple teammates go down, Patrick Mahomes heard Andy Reid confirm yet another loss.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Reid announced that the Chiefs have placed kicker Spencer Shrader on Injured Reserve. The 25-year-old missed Kansas City’s Week 13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury, which proved to be serious enough for the upcoming weeks.

The Chiefs had signed Shrader off the New York Jets’ practice squad to replace Harrison Butker, who’s also on IR due to a knee injury. During the starter’s absence, Shrader proved to be a valuable asset for Mahomes and Reid.

The rookie kicker, undrafted in 2024, was perfect in two starts with the Chiefs. Shrader went 6-of-6 on extra points and 3-of-3 on field goals, including the game-winner against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Spencer Shrader (40) during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers on November 24, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs missing multiple players on IR

Shrader joins a crowded IR room at Arrowhead, with Mahomes and Reid already losing multiple members of the team throughout the 2024 NFL season. Most of them directly affect the quarterback and the offense.

Before Shrader, the Chiefs had already placed wideouts Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Skyy Moore, and Rashee Rice on IR. Other pass catchers who are also on the sidelines are tight ends Peyton Hendershot, Jody Fortson, and Jared Wiley. These are all the Chiefs players currently on IR:

  • Spencer Shrader – K – Hamstring
  • Harrison Butker – K – Left knee (meniscus trim)
  • Peyton Hendershot – TE – Calf
  • Jared Wiley – TE – Knee
  • Jody Fortson – TE – Torn ACL and meniscus
  • Hollywood Brown – WR – Shoulder
  • Skyy Moore – WR – Core-muscle injury
  • Rashee Rice – WR – LCL (right knee)
  • Jaylen Watson – CB – Lower leg
  • McKade Mettauer – G – knee
Reid confirms who’s replacing Shrader in Kansas City

With Shrader out for at least four weeks, Reid confirmed the Chiefs are signing Matthew Wright to their active roster. The 28-year-old kicked for Kansas City last week, going 4-of-5 on field goals against the Raiders.

His only miss was a 59-yard field goal attempt. The 28-year-old, who had already played with Reid and Mahomes in two stints in the 2022 NFL season, will be looking to score more points against the Los Angeles Chargers on ‘Sunday Night Football.’

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

