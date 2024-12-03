As surprising as it seems, a victory against Mike Tyson has marked the end of Jake Paul’s career. The YouTuber has stunned everyone by officially announcing his retirement, a move that has left his fans in disbelief.

A few years ago, Jake Paul, one of the most famous American YouTubers, decided to venture into a new sport. Already known for his athleticism, it wasn’t difficult for him to start pursuing a discipline that had always intrigued him: boxing.

Jake and his older brother Logan entered the boxing world after several influencers tried it out. However, it was Jake who committed to the sport, aiming to become a professional and gain worldwide recognition in boxing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Paul surprises fans with his retirement announcement

In 2018, Jake Paul followed in his brother’s footsteps by donning boxing gloves for a match. While many influencers participated in the trend, few took it as seriously as Jake.

Advertisement

see also Artur Beterbiev says he regrets challenging Jake Paul, explains why he did it

The 27-year-old YouTuber continued fighting various personalities, ranging from retired boxers to former basketball players. While many of his bouts were sanctioned and considered professional, they were often categorized as “influencer boxing.”

Advertisement

Most recently, Jake Paul faced Mike Tyson, who retired from professional boxing in 2005. The YouTuber heavily promoted the fight, but it turned into a fiasco after Iron Mike appeared visibly exhausted by the third round. Paul won the match by unanimous decision, but the event drew widespread criticism.

Advertisement

Following the backlash Paul faced for his bout against Tyson, he decided to step away from influencer boxing and focus solely on professional pugilism. Jake’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the decision on social media.

Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Flashback Friday to when Jake Paul was an influencer boxer,” MVP posted on Instagram. “Two fights, 2-0, 2 KOs. The best there was, is, and ever will be. Jake Paul is RETIRED from that sport. They need him; he doesn’t need them, which is why they’ve said his name 400 times this past week. AnEsonGib is the current best in that sport.”

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

After announcing his retirement from influencer boxing, Jake Paul is now focused entirely on competing against professional fighters. While the transition may be challenging, he aims to earn greater respect in the sport.

Advertisement

see also Women’s boxing champion calls out Jake Paul and says she could beat him

According to reports, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. could be Jake Paul’s next opponent. The Mexican pugilist has revealed ongoing discussions with Paul’s team, hinting that a bout might take place between March and May of next year.