Report: Mike Tyson gets shocking offer from Saudi Royal for Jake Paul revenge fight

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul generated immense anticipation, but the outcome was not as expected for many boxing fans. Tyson, once considered one of the most fearsome boxers in history, could not overcome the young YouTuber. However, he has since received an unexpected offer from Saudi royalty.

Despite Tyson’s underwhelming performance, Saudi businessman HE Turki Alalshikh remains confident in the former champion’s abilities. Alalshikh has made a surprising offer for Tyson to face Jake Paul again, with the promise of a knockout victory.

This bold offer has sparked significant speculation and debate within the boxing community. While some view it as a strategy to revitalize the sport and attract fans, others are skeptical about the authenticity of the proposal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Alalshikh’s Offer for Mike Tyson to Fight Jake Paul Again?

According to FTTV Boxing, “Turki Alalshikh offers Mike Tyson $700 million to fight Jake Paul and win by 3-minute KO in a rematch.” Alalshikh added, “Jake Paul is a joke. I am giving Mike Tyson $700 million if he agrees to fight Jake Paul this time in a real fight and wins by KO in a maximum of 3 minutes.”

Advertisement

Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson during a heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Advertisement

Jack Lombardi II also confirmed the offer in November, writing on X: “Saudi billionaire Turki Alalshikh has made a staggering $700 million offer to Mike Tyson, proposing the prize if Tyson agrees to a rematch against Jake Paul and secures a knockout victory within three minutes. Would you tune in?”

Advertisement

see also Artur Beterbiev says he regrets challenging Jake Paul, explains why he did it

The Motivation Behind the $700 Million Offer

Alalshikh, a passionate boxing fan, aims to revive the sport and restore it to its former glory. His goal is to create exciting, action-packed matches that will captivate boxing enthusiasts. The offer to Tyson is a clear sign of Alalshikh’s ambition and desire to make a lasting impact on the sport’s legacy.

Additionally, Alalshikh has a personal admiration for Tyson. The Saudi businessman has publicly expressed his respect for the former champion and has shared several memorable moments with him. This unique connection further underscores Alalshikh’s commitment to revitalizing the sport and helping Tyson reclaim his former dominance in the ring.

Advertisement