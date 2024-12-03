Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Cup

Denver Nuggets will face Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA Cup showdown. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch this exciting game live in the USA.

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldStephen Curry of Golden State Warriors

By Leonardo Herrera

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling 2024 NBA Cup showdown. Fans can gear up for nonstop action, with game times and streaming details available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The NBA Cup group stage wraps up with an intriguing matchup as the Golden State Warriors aim to complete a perfect 4-0 run and secure the top spot in their group. Led by Steph Curry, the Warriors face a Denver Nuggets team clinging to slim qualifying hopes.

While the Nuggets need a series of favorable results to advance, including a win in this game, their focus remains on improving their standing in the Western Conference. With regular-season implications at stake, this showdown promises high intensity from both sides.

Advertisement

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Denver Nuggets play against Golden State Warriors this Tuesday, December 3, for the 2024 NBA Cup. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant sends clear message about Warriors’ Draymond Green

see also

NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant sends clear message about Warriors’ Draymond Green

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes bold statement about Defensive Player of the Year
NBA

NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes bold statement about Defensive Player of the Year

NCAAF News: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore makes critical decision after lackluster season
College Football

NCAAF News: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore makes critical decision after lackluster season

Celtics' Jaylen Brown makes something clear on NBA success, draws key contrast with Joel Embiid
NBA

Celtics' Jaylen Brown makes something clear on NBA success, draws key contrast with Joel Embiid

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick gets real on Lamine Yamal’s influence on the team
Soccer

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick gets real on Lamine Yamal’s influence on the team

Better Collective Logo