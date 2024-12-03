Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Cup

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling 2024 NBA Cup showdown. Fans can gear up for nonstop action, with game times and streaming details available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The NBA Cup group stage wraps up with an intriguing matchup as the Golden State Warriors aim to complete a perfect 4-0 run and secure the top spot in their group. Led by Steph Curry, the Warriors face a Denver Nuggets team clinging to slim qualifying hopes.

While the Nuggets need a series of favorable results to advance, including a win in this game, their focus remains on improving their standing in the Western Conference. With regular-season implications at stake, this showdown promises high intensity from both sides.

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Denver Nuggets play against Golden State Warriors this Tuesday, December 3, for the 2024 NBA Cup. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area.