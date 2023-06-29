The Los Angeles Lakers want to win another NBA championship while LeBron James is still on board. Needless to say, that’s going to be easier said than done in today’s stacked Western Conference.

Rob Pelinka and the front office will have limited cap space to deal with in the offseason, and keeping their key free agents on the team will be their No. 1 priority.

Nonethlees, that doesn’t mean they won’t be active in the market trying to revamp their defense. With that in mind, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports that they’re interested in Denver Nuggets star Bruce Brown Jr.

Lakers Are Interested In Bruce Brown Jr.

“One team with significant interest in signing Bruce Brown away from Denver is the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple sources told the Denver Post,” Singer tweeted. “The Lakers could offer him the full MLE ($12.3M annually). Nuggets can only offer up to $7.8M this year.”

Notably, Lakers insider Dan Woike of the L.A. Times later confirmed the report, citing that Brown is the kind of player Pelinka would ‘most definitely’ pursue in free agency:

“The Lakers getting to (and using) the full MLE has been an option the team has strongly considered in recent days,” Woike said. “Bruce Brown is most definitely the kind of player they’d want from a mindset/skill department.”

Even so, the Lakers could face an uphill battle trying to convince Brown to sign with them, as multiple teams are likely to make him more lucrative offers, with experts projecting around $20 million per season.