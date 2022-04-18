Even though they continue to be near the top of the NBA, Richard Jefferson believes neither LeBron James, nor Stephen Curry is the best of the best anymore.

For years, people have debated whether LeBron James is still the best player in the NBA. Some state Kevin Durant has taken him down, and some believe that Stephen Curry is even better, given how many times he beat them in the NBA Finals.

The years go by and both LeBron and Curry continue to produce at an elite level. They've continued to post MVP-caliber seasons even when their teams have failed to live up to the expectations.

However, former NBA champion Richard Jefferson thinks it's time we move on from both of them already. In a recent AMA with GQ, the controversial wing took a hilarious shot at his former teammates.

NBA News: Richard Jefferson Trolls Stephen Curry And LeBron James

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

Question: "Who’s best in the NBA right now, LeBron or Steph?"

Richard Jefferson: "Neither of those f**kers are the best. There are guys that are far better than both of them. Maybe not ‘far’, but you would go Giannis, Jokic, and Embiid. It all depends on the season."

Question: "Who’s a better player right now?"

Richard Jefferson: "Well, look, LeBron James is still a force, but he’s been bawling, and his team keeps losing. So, these guys are old. These guys are dated. These guys are so like five years ago."

Jefferson is friends with both of them and he's known for being a bit of a troll, so his words should be taken with a grain of salt. Then again, both Curry and James are, in fact, getting older; so it's only natural to think that there could be better players by now.

Also, the sole fact that these two are still mentioned near the top of the list at this point in their lives and careers just speaks volumes as to how dominant they've been throughout the years.