NBA News: Draymond Green sends clear message to Warriors fans after three-game losing streak

As the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle in the NBA regular season, fans are beginning to grow concerned about the team’s performance. After Stephen Curry addressed the media following the last game, promising that both he and his teammates “will perform better,” their disappointing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder did little to inspire confidence. Draymond Green, one of the team’s leaders, was among the players who spoke to the media after the game.

Without Curry, the Warriors‘ offense faltered, with players like Moses Moody and Lindy Waters III unable to execute their usual plays, as the Thunder defense effectively shut them down. Green was open about the team’s struggles, acknowledging the frustration surrounding their current three-game losing streak.

“That’s why you want to get off to a fast start,” Green said. “Because you’re going to hit rough patches throughout an 82-game season. And if you build a cushion, it allows you to withstand that. … Nobody’s panicking.” He reassured fans that the team remains focused, with a long season still ahead and plenty of opportunities to turn things around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Warriors’ offensive issues are undeniable, it’s clear that the team’s struggles extend beyond individual performances. Even so, players like Brandin Podziemski have stood out, providing a bright spot with strong performances in the last two losses. Jonathan Kuminga, who was sidelined due to a health issue, could also make a difference when he returns to full health.

Advertisement

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Green sends message to Jonathan Kuminga

With the Warriors facing a tough stretch, Green made it clear what the team needs to overcome the slump. Despite the recent results, Green continues to place his trust in both his veteran teammates and the young talent emerging on the roster. One of the standout players is Kuminga, the 22-year-old Congolese forward, who has been thriving in Steve Kerr’s system this season.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Draymond Green clears the air on Warriors coach Kerr limiting his and Curry's minutes

“Just live up to your potential, be the star you are, Young! It’s time,” Green wrote on Kuminga’s Instagram. The young forward has been in strong form, yet he is still waiting for an opportunity to crack the starting five—an opportunity he has proven he’s ready for.

Kerr on Warriors without Curry

Amid the Warriors’ struggles, head coach Steve Kerr addressed the media to shed light on the team’s challenges, particularly in the absence of star guard Curry. “Steph not being there definitely influences things for us,” Kerr explained. “Pairing Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond without Steph, without a pick-and-roll player, makes it really tricky offensively. That’s why I made those adjustments.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Curry’s return on the horizon, the Warriors are hoping to use the upcoming Thanksgiving break in the NBA season as a chance to get back on track. Their next matchups, against the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, provide a critical opportunity to turn things around and bring some excitement back to the fanbase.