NBA News: Amid Lakers trade rumors, Zach LaVine makes something clear about the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls secured a crucial 127-108 victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night, a much-needed win in a 2024-25 NBA season that has so far lacked consistency. However, it wasn’t just the result on the court that drew attention. During the game, Zach LaVine provided an unexpected response to a local fan’s question about his future, amid ongoing rumors linking him to a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a video shared on social media, a fan sitting courtside in Washington can be heard shouting a question at LaVine about his future, specifically referencing a potential move to the Lakers. To the surprise of many, Zach took a moment to spot the fan in the stands and, before play resumed, offered a blunt response.

“I signed here, brother. I love Chicago,” LaVine responded, firmly making it clear that he is focused on staying with the Bulls and dismissing any trade rumors or media speculation. He then quickly turned his attention back to the game, finishing with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 10 assists in 31 minutes of action.

Zach LaVine’s commitment to Chicago

LaVine, who has been with the Chicago Bulls since 2017 after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has consistently proven to be one of the team’s cornerstone players. Despite the franchise’s struggles in recent years, including just one playoff appearance (a first-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022), LaVine has remained committed to Chicago.

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots in the first half of a preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center on October 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2022, LaVine signed a five-year, $215 million contract extension, signaling his desire to remain with the Bulls for the long haul. While he holds a player option for the 2026-27 season, there is currently no indication that he plans to leave Chicago anytime soon.

That said, LaVine has often expressed his admiration for Kobe Bryant, acknowledging that he was a fan of the Lakers legend during his playing days. In fact, Zach wears the number 8 in honor of Bryant. Given this, it’s not hard to imagine that LaVine has, at times, dreamed of joining the Lakers to follow in the footsteps of his idol.

The Lakers and LaVine: A possible fit?

As one of the most high-profile franchises in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are frequently linked to big-name players in trade rumors. It’s no surprise that the fan at Tuesday’s game mentioned the Lakers as a potential destination for LaVine.

However, despite the speculation, it seems unlikely that LaVine is a priority for the Lakers’ front office at this time. While the team is always in the market for high-level talent, the Lakers’ current focus appears to be on bolstering their roster with a defensive-minded player rather than pursuing a star like LaVine, whose offensive prowess would be more of a luxury.

For now, LaVine’s future remains in Chicago, and his recent comments have only strengthened that commitment. The Bulls will continue to look to their All-Star guard as they aim to contend in the Eastern Conference this season.