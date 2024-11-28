F1 rising star to pay tribute to Messi, Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar

On December 18th, Argentina’s national team will celebrate two years since their historic World Cup in Qatar. This weekend, the F1 championship arrives in the Middle Eastern country for the second to last Grand Prix of the season, and rising star Franco Colapinto will pay tribute to Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste.

The Williams interim driver, who is still hopeful to sign with a team for next season, has unveiled a special helmet to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup win. The design features an image of Messi kissing the WC trophy, as well as pictures of Emiliano Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the squad. It also reads the phrase: “Crowned with glory.”

“That an Argentine is coming back to compete in Qatar is an honor and a responsibility,” Colapinto says in the video presenting the helmet. “This helmet is a tribute to the World Cup champions, who gave us the biggest joy of all, as well as a gift to all the Argentine fans.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity, and thank you for accompanying me in this journey,” he concluded. Since his debut in the Formula 1 at the Italian Grand Prix early this year, Colapinto has earned the love of fans, not only from his home country, but also from all over the world.

Advertisement

L-R: Franco Colapinto and his special helmet (IMAGO/Nordphoto/X)

Advertisement

As Colapinto is looking forward to earning some points at Losail International Circuit, Argentina has already ended their year with a 1-0 victory over Peru at La Bombonera for Matchday 12 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi and Argentina to visit an unexpected destination in 2025

Argentina are still at the top of the ranking FIFA

Lionel Scaloni’s men end the year at the top of the FIFA rankings, extending their record of 20 months as the number 1 national team in the world. This year, they added a new trophy while conquering the Copa America, defending their 2021 title.

La Albiceleste began their reign on 6 April 2023, a few months after their unforgettable triumph at Qatar 2022. Argentina are also atop of the standings of Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, and they are very close to securing their place in the tournament.

Advertisement