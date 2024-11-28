The Los Angeles Rams have had several outstanding running backs in recent years, and Kyren Williams is one of them. However, he has struggled with fumbling issues this season, and HC Sean McVay has finally addressed the matter.

Following their Super Bowl LVI victory, the Rams have undergone many changes. The NFC West club is still trying to remain competitive, and while the roster has potential, they are far from replicating that remarkable championship campaign.

Sean McVay has been working to build a solid roster to stay competitive. Recently, the head coach discovered a hidden gem in Kyren Williams, who has been an exceptional player for the Rams since his arrival in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sean McVay gets real on Kyren Williams’ recent fumbling issues

The 2024 NFL season has been challenging for the Rams. With a 5-6 record, the NFC West club is in third place in the division but only one win away from the top spot currently held by the Cardinals.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay issues strong statement on Drake Maye's performance

Sean McVay, widely regarded as one of the most brilliant young coaches in the league, has done everything to keep the team in contention. However, individual performances have contributed to their struggles this season.

Advertisement

Specifically, Kyren Williams, the team’s starting running back, has faced significant issues with fumbles this year. While he is considered a talented player, these problems have created setbacks for the club.

Advertisement

Sean McVay is well aware of the situation. On Thursday, the head coach was asked about Kyren Williams’ five fumbles this season, and he delivered a clear message to the player regarding the matter.

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 24: Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams 23 during the Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams on October 24, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 24 Vikings at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20241024053

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You certainly have those conversations and you understand it’s about being able to correct,” McVay told reporters. “Negative experiences without teaching I think this is where you lose morale. It’s really important to be able to have teaching and let’s apply it.

“Kyren is so conscientious. In a lot of instances, he is such a great competitor. That’s one of his best traits that you’re saying, ‘When you were doing this, let’s understand what a great job these defenses do at attacking the football. Where are we leaving ourselves susceptible and what can we do to try to [be] able to give ourselves the best chance to get as many yards as possible while also not potentially giving the football up?’ I trust him being able to move forward. He’s always been a guy that has been mentally tough. He’s been able to respond and I think that’s going to be reflected moving forward.”

Advertisement

Will Sean McVay continue as the head coach of the Rams?

A few years ago, rumors swirled that Sean McVay might not remain the Rams’ head coach. Despite delivering the franchise its second Super Bowl victory, there was speculation that he wanted to explore a career as an analyst.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Matthew Stafford sends strong message to Rams after loss vs Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins

However, in 2022, the Rams offered Sean McVay a contract extension that runs through the 2026 season. Nevertheless, the deal includes the possibility of an early termination if the organization becomes dissatisfied with his performance.

Advertisement