Bronny James is with his first championship as an NBA player. LeBron’ son recently won a title off the court.

Bronny James has found victory off the court, despite his struggles in the NBA Summer League. LeBron James‘ son, who recently joined the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th pick in the draft, has had a challenging start to his professional career.

In his first appearances in the Summer League, he has shown an inconsistent performance, including a game where he missed all of his three-point shots. Even after his third summer league game, Bronny James has admitted that he was in a bit of a slump at the time.

Despite a bleak start for the son of NBA legend LeBron James, he has clinched his first title as an NBA player. In short, a recognition that can motivate him for the future.

What title did Bronny James win?

The young player was crowned champion of a Call of Duty tournament, pocketing $10,000 and receiving the support of his father, LeBron James. Despite his struggles on the court, Bronny has found glory in this Call of Duty tournament against other Summer League stars. His victory has earned him the recognition of his father, who shared photos of the triumph on his social networks.

LeBron celebrates his son’s achievement

LeBron James, proud of his son’s success, posted two photos on his Instagram story: one of Bronny playing and another of him lifting the championship belt. LeBron’s message was simple but clear: “Aye! He really like that on that Duty!”

This triumph in the world of video games can be a morale boost for Bronny James, who is looking to improve his performance on the court before his rookie season in the NBA.

LeBron James congratulates his son Bronny. Instagram

Undoubtedly, LeBron James’ support for his son Bronny and this award will serve as motivation to continue in his NBA career to show in the short term that the James dynasty continues.