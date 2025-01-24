Throughout the 2024 season, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to battle with a large number of injuries. Of course, the most important one was the high ankle sprain of Patrick Mahomes.

The list has included many star names at some point during the year. Chris Jones, Jaylen Watson, Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, and of course, the injury to Rashee Rice early in the season.

Now, looking to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs have revealed big news in their latest injury report ahead of the anticipated AFC Championship game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Who is injured with the Chiefs?

The Chiefs confirmed that they are healthier than ever, right at the most important moment of the season. “There are no injury designations for Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Bills.”

Although during the week, Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Mike Caliendo (shoulder), Jawaan Taylor (knee), and Jaylen Watson (ankle) appeared on the injury report, all four players were full participants in Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday’s practices.

The only known previous absence, which was reiterated by Reid in his latest press conference, was Mecole Hardman, who was unable to recover from a knee injury and, it seems, will not be able to return even if they make it to the Super Bowl.