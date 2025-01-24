Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs reveal Patrick Mahomes final injury report for game against Bills in playoffs

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for their high-stakes playoff showdown against the Buffalo Bills, Andy Reid has provided an encouraging update on Patrick Mahomes' injury status.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

Throughout the 2024 season, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to battle with a large number of injuries. Of course, the most important one was the high ankle sprain of Patrick Mahomes.

The list has included many star names at some point during the year. Chris Jones, Jaylen Watson, Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, and of course, the injury to Rashee Rice early in the season.

Now, looking to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs have revealed big news in their latest injury report ahead of the anticipated AFC Championship game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Who is injured with the Chiefs?

The Chiefs confirmed that they are healthier than ever, right at the most important moment of the season. “There are no injury designations for Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Bills.”

Although during the week, Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Mike Caliendo (shoulder), Jawaan Taylor (knee), and Jaylen Watson (ankle) appeared on the injury report, all four players were full participants in Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday’s practices.

Advertisement
NFL News: Tom Brady sends clear message about referees helping Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in playoffs

see also

NFL News: Tom Brady sends clear message about referees helping Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in playoffs

The only known previous absence, which was reiterated by Reid in his latest press conference, was Mecole Hardman, who was unable to recover from a knee injury and, it seems, will not be able to return even if they make it to the Super Bowl.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Dolphins add former Cowboys coach to staff to support Mike McDaniel
NFL

Dolphins add former Cowboys coach to staff to support Mike McDaniel

Stephen A. Smith calls out NBA for snubbing Anthony Davis and Wembanyama as All-Star starters
NBA

Stephen A. Smith calls out NBA for snubbing Anthony Davis and Wembanyama as All-Star starters

Travis Kelce makes surprising admission about Josh Allen
NFL

Travis Kelce makes surprising admission about Josh Allen

Julio Cesar Chavez stuns fans with a rare display at his son Omar’s pre-fight conference
Boxing

Julio Cesar Chavez stuns fans with a rare display at his son Omar’s pre-fight conference

Better Collective Logo