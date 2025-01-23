Draymond Green sends clear message to Scottie Pippen after his bold Michael Jordan’s remarks

Scottie Pippen made waves recently during an appearance on the PBD Podcast, where he claimed he would still have won six NBA championships without Michael Jordan and suggested that Jordan wouldn’t have achieved the same success without him. The remarks sparked intense debate in the basketball world, and Draymond Green didn’t hold back when weighing in on the situation.

In that same interview, Pippen also made it clear that while he and Jordan were exceptional teammates, their personal relationship was far from close. For Green, Pippen’s comments seemed to undervalue Jordan’s legacy.

“He feels like MJ maybe hasn’t shown him the type of love that he ultimately thinks MJ should show, and he’s outwardly looking for that and saying things to downplay it,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “I feel like he’s crying out. Somebody get MJ and Scottie together”.

Green also touched on how public perception can shift based on statements like Pippen’s, overshadowing the achievements of legends. “People try to downplay who you are and what you’ve done because of the comments you made,” Green continued. “And I just don’t want to see people doing that to Scottie because Scottie is, for damn sure, Scottie. I just want to make sure Scottie [is] good because saying stuff like that … it seems like it’s coming from a place of pain”.

Guard Michael Jordan #45 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates with foward Scottie Pippen during the Bulls 103-80 win over the Charolette Hornets. (Getty Images)

Green relates Pippen and MJ’s relationship to his and Curry’s

Green reflected on how surprising it is that two teammates who won six NBA titles together didn’t share a strong bond, even off the court. He then drew parallels to his relationship with Warriors teammate Stephen Curry.

“I’m not saying I’m Scottie Pippen,” Green clarified. “But what I am saying is … if somewhere down the line, 20 years from now, I want to have dinner with Steph Curry, I would hope that I can have dinner with Steph Curry. With all that you go through with somebody … to go on those journeys and not be able to sit down and have dinner, I feel like that’s Scottie’s outcry”.

Baron Davis weighs in on the issue

Green’s podcast co-host, former Warriors guard Baron Davis, also shared his perspective on the Pippen-Jordan fallout. Davis noted that regardless of their strained relationship, Jordan has always acknowledged Pippen’s contributions to their shared success.

“Every time he (Jordan) speaks in an interview, he always says Scottie,” Davis pointed out. “Michael Jordan don’t never say Michael Jordan without saying Scottie Pippen”.

Davis then offered a heartfelt plea to Jordan. “Michael Jordan, if you hear me—if you can hear me now—please, bro, go sit down with your dog. Y’all chop it up”. The lingering tension between the two Bulls icons remains a talking point in the NBA world, with fans and former players alike hoping for a reconciliation.