The Detroit Lions were unexpectedly eliminated in the 2025 NFL playoffs. Now, Dan Campbell is gearing up for the upcoming season and has already signed a new wide receiver to help Jared Goff find success.

The 2024 regular season was remarkable for the Lions. Dan Campbell’s team secured its second consecutive NFC North title, and their impressive 15-2 record earned them the top seed in the NFC, along with a much-needed bye during the Wild Card round.

Unfortunately, that week of rest proved to be costly. The Lions were stunned in the Divisional Round by the Washington Commanders, prompting Dan Campbell to begin planning for the 2025 season earlier than expected.

Lions add a new wide receiver for Jared Goff’s offense

One of the biggest disappointments this season was the Lions’ playoff exit. The NFC North champions finished the regular season with the best record in the conference, leading many to believe they would dominate in the postseason without much opposition.

However, the reality was different. The Lions were unable to maintain their status as the NFC’s top team, falling to the Commanders in the Divisional Round. The Commanders, widely regarded as this season’s biggest dark horse, ended Detroit’s Super Bowl dreams prematurely.

This shocking elimination has led to significant changes for the Lions. Dan Campbell is set to lose both his offensive and defensive coordinators, but the head coach has already added a new wide receiver to strengthen the offense ahead of the next campaign.

The Lions have announced the signing of Ronnie Bell to a future contract. The wide receiver, a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers, played all 17 games during his rookie season in 2023, recording six receptions for 68 yards and three touchdowns.

Ronnie Bell, new wide receiver for the Detroit Lions

In 2024, Bell appeared in nine games for the 49ers but managed only two receptions for 22 yards. He was subsequently waived but finished the season on the team’s practice squad.

Will Jared Goff continue with the Lions in 2025?

Jared Goff’s future remains uncertain. While he has shown improvement in recent years, he has yet to deliver meaningful success in the playoffs—something the team’s front office views as a critical goal.

In 2024, Goff signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension. The Lions have expressed full confidence in him, but the quarterback must prove himself soon to justify the team’s significant investment. The 2025 season could be pivotal for Goff as he works to solidify his role as the franchise’s leader under Dan Campbell’s guidance.

