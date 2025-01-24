Travis Kelce admitted that, a few years ago, Josh Allen was his role model for the dreams he wanted to achieve in the NFL. The surprising statement came before the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Bills.

“Josh is who I used to dream about being like in the NFL. Big athletic quarterback. Big arm. Being able to be a dual threat guy. Yeah. I just never had the arm talent that Josh had (laughs). So, they kicked me over to tight end.”

Obviously, the position change propelled Kelce’s career, turning him into a legend of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the tight end is very close to winning a third consecutive Super Bowl alongside Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

What did Travis Kelce say about Josh Allen?

Additionally, Travis Kelce explained what he admires most about Josh Allen, acknowledging that the quarterback has become the key figure in transforming a franchise that hadn’t been a contender since the Jim Kelly era.

“His ability to do everything. Obviously, you could tell he’s really took the bull by the horns and really been their leader up front and channeled that. Guys come in and out of the building and he’s the main piece in there making that thing go week in and week out. I got so much respect for that guy.”

