Tom Brady shared his opinion on the controversial calls by referees during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans that protected Patrick Mahomes. The legend spoke about the topic on The Herd.

“Offensive players need to protect themselves. When quarterbacks become running backs and they’re out of the pocket, they should lose their protection. In essence, we’re trying to say: ‘We’re trying to protect the quarterbacks.’ But coaches are calling more quarterback runs than ever in the history of the game. So, who’s protecting the quarterback?”

Now, with the Chiefs very close to winning their third consecutive Super Bowl, the big question is whether there will be any adjustment in how referees are penalizing for personal fouls or unnecessary roughness.

What happened with Patrick Mahomes and referees?

During the game between the Chiefs and the Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, several defensive players were penalized for hits that didn’t seem illegal on Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, in a very controversial sequence, the quarterback flopped to provoke a penalty. Tom Brady pointed out that this needs to change.

“If you’re running with the ball, you should protect yourself. If you don’t want to get hit, you can go down or run out of bounds. But you can’t, in essence, have the defensive player come in at half speed and then you run over the defensive player because he’s afraid of getting a penalty. I think it’s just a disservice to the game. It’s something that I would hope that people would really address. It’s just gone to a point where it does impact the quality of the game. Overall, in my opinion, that needs to be seriously looked at.”

