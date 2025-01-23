Sidney Crosby issues blunt statement to the NHL about Connor McDavid's 3-game suspension

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid received a three-game suspension from the NHL after a violent cross-check during the heated matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. After the incident made waves all over the league, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby voiced a very stern message about the controversial decision.

Crosby and McDavid are probably two of the last NHL players fans would mention when speaking about “dirty” skaters. However, the latter has recently found himself mired in controversy.

In just a week’s span, McDavid found himself in the eye of the storm for an elbow to the head of Minnesota Wild’s Marcus Johansson and, just days later, a cross-check on the Canucks’ Connor Garland, which led to a three-game ban from the NHL.

While McDavid’s infraction was crystal clear, many have sided with the superstar center and believe his reaction was justified due to the referees’ inefficiency. Penguins legend Sidney Crosby shares that sentiment as well, sending a powerful message.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on December 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 1-0.

“The one time you see that, you probably didn’t see the nine hits that Connor [McDavid] took. Those are the ones that never make the highlights,” Crosby stated about McDavid’s cross-check, per Josh Yohe of The Athletic. “When you retaliate, you make the highlights.”

It takes one to know one

Crosby has been in McDavid’s place countless times over his career. Late in the game, down in the scoreboard, and as the referees seem to store away the whistles, it’s hard not to let emotions get the best of the star players.

McDavid was evidently interfered by Garland, but he went off the rails as he checked him violently in the head. Crosby seems to have mastered his mind over these situations, as he has never been assessed a suspension by the league.

Sidney Crosby (87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates the Stanley Cup Final victory over the Nashville Predators on June 11 2017.

“Sometimes, your emotions get the best of you,” Crosby said, via Sportsnet Pittsburgh. “It’s a physical sport. Whether it’s [McDavid] or anyone else, it’s an emotional game. That’s going to happen sometimes. If there were calmer or cooler circumstances, he probably wouldn’t have done that.”

McDavid breaks silence after suspension

Although the incident involving McDavid and Garland is already on the rear view mirror, the Oilers superstar’s frustration hasn’t lowered. As he delivered a sincere statement on his reaction, he made it clear he isn’t on board with the league’s decision.

“I can’t have that reaction; everyone knows that,” McDavid told ESPN. “That being said, there’s lots of infractions going on there [in the moment]. Maybe the whole thing is avoided with the blow of the whistle. The league made their decision; I don’t necessarily agree with it. I’m not saying there shouldn’t have been any penalty or suspension or anything like that. I understand their decision. Have to move on.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers warms up before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on October 12, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“I think players across the league — not just me, not just guys in this room — just want to see the game called [consistently],” McDavid stated, via Sportsnet. “A penalty in the first is a penalty in the third. A penalty in October is a penalty in April.“

Edmonton lost to the Washington Capitals during the first game of their captain’s suspension, and will next face the Canucks, again, in what is set to be a fierce contest. McDavid will be back on the ice during the Oilers matchup with the Seattle Kraken on January 27.

