Marquise “Hollywood” Brown didn’t get many opportunities to shine during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. However, it’s safe to say that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have nothing to be worried about.

Speaking to Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star in the Chiefs locker room on Wednesday, Brown made it clear that he isn’t upset about the lack of chances he had against Houston last time out.

“You always want to catch passes. But I felt like I had a really good game, ran really good routes,” Brown said. “So the ball will come. But I was glad I was able to just play and put some good stuff on film.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A slow day for the Chiefs WRs in win over Texans

Brown played 34 snaps during the Chiefs’ 23-14 win over the Texans. Mahomes targeted him twice, but both passes were incomplete. It wasn’t just Brown who had a slow day at Arrowhead, though.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

Advertisement

Xavier Worthy, in fact, was the only wide receiver to catch the ball on Saturday, with the rookie recording five receptions for 45 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce led the charge against the Texans with an impressive 117 yards on seven catches for a touchdown, a performance that overshadowed the other pass catchers. Reid addressed this situation with the media this week, downplaying the lack of participation from the wideouts.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid admits he's ready to lose key piece of Chiefs' Super Bowl success

Andy Reid’s message to Brown and the Chiefs WRs

“Yeah, just, that’s the way it worked out,” Reid said. “I mean, we want to use all of them, so they’re all good players. There’s just one ball, so it happened to go the other direction, but it’s not for any reason that it didn’t come their way. They’re all part of it.”

Advertisement

Brown and DeAndre Hopkins, two veteran wideouts who joined the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season, had to take a back seat in their first playoff game in Kansas City, but that can happen with a team that does whatever it takes to win.

Still, Reid let his wideouts know that they are all instrumental to the team’s success: “The last few weeks have been great. Everybody’s been up and ready to go. Hadn’t been a problem that way. They’re all getting in and having a chance to play. It’s just, as far as the pass game goes, just depends on where the ball is headed. We have full trust in all of them, they’re all really good players.“

Advertisement