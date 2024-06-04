LeBron James recently shared his true feelings on watching Kyrie Irving challenge for the NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks and not the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2024 NBA Finals are drawing nearer and LeBron James will be watching from home. To make this situation even tougher for The King, former teammate Kyrie Irving will be challenging for the title without him.

“[I’m] so happy…and to watch him continue his growth… and at the same time, I’m so mad that I am not his running mate anymore… He’s the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen,” James said, via the Mind the Game podcast.

James reportedly tried to get Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers more than once all these years, hoping to replicate the success they found together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

LeBron’s recent comments may suggest some kind of frustration at the Lakers’ front office for not finding a way to land Kyrie, but at the same time, the 39-year-old is just happy to see his friend going well with the Dallas Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a fourth quarter basket with LeBron James #23 in game four of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Palace of Auburn Hills on April 24, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Cleveland won the game 100-98 to win the series.

“To have a guy like Kyrie Irving as the ultimate wild card, that’s like having a ‘draw four’ in your hand every time someone deals you cards in UNO. Because he has the ability to [completely change the momentum of the game].”

Is LeBron James planning to leave the Lakers?

Of course, others may also see James’ recent statements as a sign that he might consider leaving the Lakers in order to reunite with Irving. The fact that LeBron could become a free agent this summer only fuels this kind of rumor.

The 20x NBA All-Star has until June 29 to opt into or decline a $51.4 million player option to stay with the Lakers for the 2024-25 season. Since James has refused to suggest what direction he’s planning to take, there’s a lot of uncertainty about his future.

LeBron James laments not reuniting with Irving this season

This is certainly not the first time James openly admits he’d like to have Irving as a teammate again. Back in February, LeBron admitted how frustrated he felt with the Lakers being unable to land Kyrie before the trade deadline.

“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, but [also] someone that I had great chemistry with, and know I got great chemistry with on the floor, that can help you win championships, in my mind, in my eyes,” James told ESPN‘s Michael Wilbon.