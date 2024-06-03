The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing a former NBA champion in free agency as they aim to put LeBron James in a position to succeed next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers face a crucial offseason after failing to get past the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs. While LeBron James‘ future remains uncertain, the team is reportedly exploring ways to have more talent around The King in the event he decides to stay.

And that help could come in the form of a player who knows what is like to go the distance and win a championship. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are a team to watch for Kyle Lowry:

“He’s probably better suited for a bench role, but Lowry is one of the great older veterans in the league. The Sixers may bring him back, either on a minimum contract or with part of their RMLE. While that seems like the most likely outcome, he’ll probably have minimum offers from the [Los Angeles] Clippers, Lakers and [Phoenix] Suns.”

At 38, Lowry is about to hit the open market after spending the second half of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers, who bought him out from the Charlotte Hornets. Before that, the veteran guard was traded by the Miami Heat.

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the game against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101.

Even though he’s not getting any younger, Lowry could still bring a spark coming off the bench. Besides, he’s got that championship experience from the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors.

Lakers could compete against the Clippers to get Kyle Lowry

It’s still uncertain what route Lowry will take this summer, as the Lakers are not the only team with reported interest in his services. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Lakers’ crosstown rivals Clippers also have Lowry on their radar:

“Paul and Kyle Lowry, whose free agency is looming after finishing last season in Philadelphia, are veteran guards said to interest the Clippers … with a further variable to factor in stemming from Russell Westbrook’s still-to-be determined status. Westbrook has a $4 million player option for next season that he must decide on by June 29.”

However, it looks like the Sixers want to see more of Lowry before letting him go, with Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer naming the guard as one of the free agents the team “most likely would like to re-sign.”

In the meantime, the Lakers face big questions this summer with the coaching search to replace Darvin Ham still ongoing and LeBron James having until June 29 to opt into or decline a player option for next season.