For most of the NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have alternated wins and losses. That inconsistency has them stuck at the No. 9 position, and avoiding the Play-In Tournament is almost impossible at this point.

Of course, the Lakers are no ordinary Play-In Tournament kind of team, and they will always be dangerous for as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out there on the floor.

That’s why the 21-year veteran isn’t too worried about potential postseason seeding right now. Instead, LeBron wants his team to focus on what they can control.

LeBron James Says The Lakers Aren’t Focused On Playoff Seeding

“At the end of the day, we’re not really focused on seeding,” LeBron said after the win over the Indiana Pacers, per Lakers Nation. “We’re just focused on what we can control; we can’t control the seedings if other teams were playing well too still. What you can control is go out and play, try to win as many games as you can and see where you land.”

James added that the Lakers are aware of what’s at stake during the final stretch of the season, so they know they have to be at their best to get throug the finish line:

“We just know what is at stake,” LeBron continued. “Obviously, we’ve been saying it for a while, but we don’t have any room for error now. It used to be we don’t have much room for error. And now we don’t have any room for error. We just had the right to ship and obviously starting out the half with multiple turnovers is not good. But AR (Austin Reaves) was able to hit a couple of 3s to keep us in the game or not let the ship go too far away. And we was able to lock in.”

At the end of the day, the Lakers still need to get past the Play-In Tournament first before even thinking of the playoffs and a potential rival. So, for now, they need to focus on the task in hand.