LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have some margin to at least reach the play-in tournament in the Western Conference but, thanks to the Houston Rockets, the pressure is now at its maximum for them and other teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

At the moment, the Lakers are in 9th place of the standings with a record of 37-32. Stephen Curry and the Warriors are in 10th place with 36-32, while the Rockets are on an impressive seven-game winning streak to post a 34-35 record.

So, in one of the most exciting definitions in recent times for the NBA, there’s no room for error for the King and his teammates. If they want to have a chance to dethrone Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, the time to answer has arrived.

What is the remaining schedule for the Los Angeles Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers have 13 games remaining on their schedule: Philadelphia, Indiana, @Milwaukee, @Memphis, @Indiana, @Brooklyn, @Toronto, @Washington, Cleveland, Minnesota, Golden State, @Memphis and @New Orleans.

Only five of those games are at home and that could be a key factor for the Lakers as they have a worrying 12-20 record on the road.

Will the Lakers make the playoffs?

If the Lakers want to avoid the play-in tournament, they have to surpass the Dallas Mavericks (41-29), the Sacramento Kings (40-29) and the Phoenix Suns (40-29).

Right now, as the No.9 seed, they would have to face the Golden State Warriors at home in the start of the play-in and then would need another victory against the winner of the No.7 vs No.8 matchup. That second game on the road.