Another set of big names are joining the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, and Dwyane Wade was one of the few selected to receive the honor. Wade had messages from a long list of big-time players, but LeBron James sent the most special one.

Wade and LeBron played together in what became an iconic Big 3, completed by another great player like Chris Bosh. Their four-year run together at the Miami Heat equaled four NBA Finals appearances, and they won the 2012 and 2013 championships. Therefore, heartfelt words from the King were expected.

“Today is the official day my brother Dwyane Wade goes into the HOF! Wow, wow, wow, bro! I can’t say enough how proud and happy I am. The kid from Robbins, Illinois, now in the HALL!!! You a bad man, Trey Ball! SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS. Love you, kid!”, LeBron posted on Twitter.

Hall of Fame Class 2023

The 2023 class that’s being enshrined into the Hall of Fame is full of significant people. San Antonio Spurs are well represented with Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker, along with former assistant under Popovich Becky Hammon.

Pau Gasol is another legend being inducted, along with Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki. Wade headlines among the more renown new members. However, there is a long list that are joining them.

Gene Bess, David Hixon, and Gene Keady are part of the North American Committee. Gary Blair appears in the Women’s Committee, while Jim Valvano was selected as a Contributor and the 1976 US Women’s Olympic Team was named in the category Women’s Veterans.