The Milwaukee Bucks led by Giannis Antetokounmpo were the best team in the NBA during regular season. However, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

After that early exit, the Bucks’ front office decided to make a change of direction. Mike Budenholzer was fired as head coach and Adrian Griffin took over.

After extending key players like Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Jae Crowder, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a great shot at redemption against contenders like Warriors, Lakers, Nuggets and Suns. But first, there’s the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a shocking announcement for Greece just a few days before the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The star has decided to rest thinking toward next season with the Bucks.

“Everyone knows my passion and love for my National Team has and never will change. Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set.”

However, according to Giannis, that wasn’t enough. “But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup“.

Last month, the former MVP had surgery to clean up loose cartilage on his left knee. That’s why Antetokounmpo’s decision means he will be totally focused on his rehab with two months to go before the 2023 NBA season.

“This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career. I am extremely disappointed in this outcome but this was a decision made with the medical staff.”

Though this is a massive hit for Greece, the star had one promise for millions of fans in that country. “I’m going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called. My personal, and our ultimate team goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics games and it will be an honor to represent my National Team next year.”