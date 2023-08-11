In the NBA there is one particular date that every player wants to be a part of. That’s what happens in the league on Christmas Day, a moment when five fascinating matchups take place. And this year won’t be an exception.

Watching LeBron James play on December 25th is something normal now, regardless of the team he is playing for. This season, it was even more obvious he was going to play on that day, considering the Los Angeles Lakers are a historic franchise.

LeBron is set for a rivalry game that nobody wants to miss, as the Lakers are facing the Boston Celtics. Another recurring team playing in that iconic situation lately are the Golden State Warriors, who are a prime-time attraction with Stephen Curry starring.

NBA Christmas Day 2023-2024 Season

The five matchups that are going to captivate basketball fans everywhere have been revealed, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Celtics at Lakers is definitely the most historic one, but there are other great matchups.

Curry and the Warriors are travelling to Denver to encounter the defending champions Nuggets. Having two former MVPs like Curry and Jokic makes for a big game. However, the other three matches should give fans a lot to expect.

Dallas Mavericks against Phoenix Suns is an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed, considering it features Luka Doncic visiting Kevin Durant. Also, Milwaukee Bucks are heading to New York to play the Knicks at the Madison Square Garden and Miami Heat have a home game v Philadelphia 76ers.