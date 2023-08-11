Long before he even declared for the NBA Draft, scouts were already raving about Victor Wembanyama, going as far as to call him the best prospect ever, even ahead of LeBron James.

Wembanyama has a unique body and skill set, and there’s no denying that he could end up being the next big thing in the game. But he has yet to make his professional debut.

That’s why Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady wants people to have more realistic expectations for the San Antonio Spurs’ rookie, citing that all the hype could be a disservice because American youngsters will go at him.

Tracy McGrady Predicts Early Struggles For Wembanyama

“Y’all talking about the greatest player of all time and this and that like– c’mon man. We gotta chill out with that. We don’t know what this kid is going to be,” T-Mac told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I do know that he’s going to be well prepared, he’s going to get the best advice that he possibly could get from anybody because he’s surrounded by greatness — Greg Popovich, Tim Duncan, David Robinson and so in that sense he’s going to be prepared for anything that he’s about to endure but, let it play out man.”

“We don’t know how great this kid is going to be. We just don’t know,” he continued. “This is the NBA bro! He is going to be going up against some REAL dogs out here that are looking at that and is going to take offense to that, you know what I’m sayin’? By him coming over from France and you think that he’s going to be the top dog? It’s going to be some guys over here on this soil that’s going to challenge that so, let’s let this play out. It’s too much.”

Truth be told, it’s hard to envision Wembanyama being a force right out of the gate. He’s an elite talent and could end up being one of the GOATs, but the Spurs will be wise to take things slowly with him.