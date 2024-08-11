Caitlin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm in her first season with the Indiana Fever and she’s arguably the most popular player in the league. But who does she look up to in the NBA? Of course, one would think it should be either LeBron James or Stephen Curry.

But just like many other athletes and fans around the world, Clark can’t choose only one of them. The 22-year-old has declared herself as a huge admirer of the NBA in general, which is why she mentioned both Curry and James as her favorite players in the NBA.

“That’s tough. I mean, I love Steph [Curry] the way he plays the game, and he’s a great guy,” Clark told YES Network during an appearance on a New York Yankees game. “I love LeBron. That’s tough. There are so many. I think people always realize how much talent and skill those guys really have. You go watch them work out, they don’t miss. They’re incredible at what they do.

“When you meet them up close and watch them up close, they’re huge guys, and it’s really good basketball. It’s awesome. I’m a huge fan of the NBA. I have it on as much as I can. I don’t really have a team. I’ve never really had a team. I just try to watch as much as I can, honestly.”

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks to the media before the game against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 07, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Clark is giving the WNBA unprecedented levels of attention, so she’s becoming the face of the league the way James and Curry have already done in the NBA. When it’s all said and done, we’ll see whether her legacy and achievements compare to those of LeBron and Steph.

Caitlin Clark sets sights in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

Even though her absence at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games gave a lot to talk about, Clark showed no hard feelings about being snubbed from the Team USA roster. With her sights set in Los Angeles 2028, the Fever sensation hopes to keep on working on her game to eventually represent the country.

“Honestly, I’ve watched, and I just love international basketball. I think it’s so different. You also watch the men; it’s very different from how the NBA is played; it’s a little different from the WNBA,” Clark said. “Obviously, the international game is a lot different than college, which I just came from. So, I think, in time, it gives you something to work for. Obviously, it’s a tough turnaround. I only played ten games in the WNBA before they picked the roster. That team is just so talented.

“I think that the USA, on the women’s side, is just so dominant. I think it shows how advanced our country is in women’s basketball. I think it should show people how talented we are and how fun it is to watch. But it’s definitely something for me to work for in 2028, and it’s in LA. So, that would be a fun first opportunity for myself.”

This summer, Clark watched from home how Team USA won gold both in men and women’s basketball. Who knows, maybe in four years she’ll be in LA aiming to secure another medal for the US.