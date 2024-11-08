Jerry Jones was asked if the Dallas Cowboys are ready to shut down Dak Prescott for the rest of the season after his big injury.

A few months ago, Jerry Jones gave Dak Prescott a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. However, the controversial owner never expected the huge downfall which came in the next weeks.

Right now, the Cowboys have a 3-5 record and could be on the verge of missing the playoffs. Furthermore, they don’t know for sure if Prescott will be available to make a final push.

As a consequence, Jones and the coaching staff have a really tough decision to make. If they believe the star quarterback won’t be fully healthy to make a Super Bowl run, it might be time to see a short term future with Trey Lance or Cooper Rush in the NFL.

Who is gonna replace Dak Prescott?

Cooper Rush will replace Dak Prescott as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones admitted Prescott doesn’t want to consider injured reserve.

“It’s a blurred area. The injury is there and the question is if it requires surgery. That’s all opinions. He is gotta have some weeks off of it before he can see if it really does require surgery. He doesn’t want surgery. He wants to be on the field and go for it. He is weighing that and we’re weighing that and we’ll just see how it goes.”

How bad is Dak Prescott’s injury?

Although there hasn’t been an official decision yet, Jerry Jones emphasized Prescott will be out many weeks and, considering that scenario, the owner is leaning toward injured reserve for the quarterback.

“The faster we make this decision, the quicker we get the clock running if we IR him. We don’t have to IR him at all, but that keeps us from bringing a player up to the active roster. I’ll weigh whether or not it’s worth not having that player on the roster while we let this play out.”