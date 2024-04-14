With the last day of the NBA season bringing plenty of uncertainty, LeBron James doesn't want the Los Angeles Lakers to get any distractions.

The Lakers can’t avoid the Play-In Tournament.

They could be No. 7, No. 8, No. 9, or No. 10.

LeBron James won’t let that distract him.

LeBron James Will Only Focus In His Game

The 2023-24 NBA season will go down as one of the most entertaining ever. Despite multiple Western Conference teams having winning records, at least two of them will go home empty-handed.

Notably, that could include the Los Angeles Lakers, as they still have to go through the Play-In Tournament to secure a postseason berth. More than that, they don’t even know whether they’ll be the No. 7, No. 8, No. 9, or No. 10 seed.

Needless to say, LeBron James is well aware of what could be at stake as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the regular-season finale. Still, he won’t be scoreboard-watching and will only focus in the task at hand.

LeBron James Won’t Be Scoreboard-Watching

“Of course, the seeds matter, every game matters,” James said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “But wherever you fall you can’t play in the past. I can’t sit here and say I’d much rather be where we are today than the one seed. That would be a lie. Of course, seeds matter. But wherever you fall, you take that challenge, and at the end of the day, the games will dictate themselves. No reason for me to be scoreboard-watching.”

The Lakers have struggled with inconsistency under coach Darvin Ham. They’ll face a tough rival in the Pelicans, as they’re also looking to avoid the Play-In Tournament and are currently riding a four-game winning streak.

Then again, just like James said, there’s no point in keeping tabs on things they can’t control, especially considering the rest of the playoff picture is far from set right now.