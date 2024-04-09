With LeBron James' future still up in the air, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes he could set a major condition to extend his stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James has a player option for next season.

He could become a free agent.

The Lakers will make sure he stays in Los Angeles.

LeBron James Will Opt Out Of His Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers want to keep LeBron James in town for as long as his NBA career lasts. Team owner Jeanie Buss has been vocal about her determination to go the extra mile to make sure he stays put.

Some believe that could lead the team to pursue Bronny James in the NBA Draft, even if he’s not ready to go pro yet. Whatever the case, they also need to make sure LeBron signs a contract extension.

With that in mind, ESPN insider — and LeBron James expert — Brian Windhorst believes the 39-year-old star is going to opt out of the final year of his deal no matter what happens.

LeBron James Could Ask For A No-Trade Clause

“I think LeBron’s gonna opt out no matter what,” Windhorst said. “And the reason I think he’s gonna opt out no matter what is even if he just signs back for one year, the only functional way for LeBron to get a no-trade clause is to sign a new contract.”

Windhorst believes LeBron is determined to get a no-trade clause in his new deal, which is one of the reasons why he’s going to opt out, the other being the financial implications of getting a new deal:

“If he extends the contract he’s in or picks up that option, and extends onto it, he can’t get a no-trade clause,” Windhorst added. “And I think for a number of different reasons, LeBron would like, ask for, and probably be granted a no-trade clause.”

LeBron is heading to the sunset of his career, but multiple teams could still look to get him, either to compete or to sell tickets. Whatever the case, it seems like the Lakers will have no choice but to comply with anything he asks for to make sure he stays there.