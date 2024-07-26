Arsenal play against Manchester United in an exciting 2024 international friendly. Find out all the crucial details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country, right here.

As summer friendlies heat up, one matchup stands out as particularly intriguing: a showdown between two of the Premier League’s Big Six. Arsenal and Manchester United, both coming off underwhelming seasons, are set to face off in a game that promises excitement and a glimpse of their 2024/2025 ambitions. Arsenal, who pushed Manchester City to the limit last season but fell short, are eager to avoid a third consecutive near-miss in their quest for the Premier League title.

On the other side, Manchester United salvaged some pride by clinching the FA Cup after a lackluster league campaign. Both clubs are armed with the potential to make significant improvements and challenge for top honors this season. With their recent struggles behind them, this friendly offers a valuable opportunity to gauge their readiness for a renewed push toward glory.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (July 28)

Bangladesh: 8:00 AM (July 28)

Canada: 8:00 PM

France: 2:00 AM (July 28)

Germany: 2:00 AM (July 28)

India: 5:30 AM (July 28)

Indonesia: 8:00 AM (July 28)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (July 28)

Italy: 2:00 AM (July 28)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (July 28)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (July 28)

Nigeria: 1:00 AM (July 28)

South Africa: 2:00 AM (July 28)

Spain: 2:00 AM (July 28)

UAE: 4:00 AM (July 28)

UK: 1:00 AM (July 28)

USA: 8:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: arsenal.com

Republic of Ireland: MUTV

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

United Arab Emirates: MBC Masr 2

UK: MUTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes