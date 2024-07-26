As the world eagerly anticipates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, one name conspicuously absent from the pool is Michael Phelps. Here's why he won't be at the Olympics.

When talking about the Olympic Games, it is impossible not to think of the most medal-winning athlete of all time, American swimmer Michael Phelps, who will not be present at this edition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Michael Phelps won’t be at the Paris 2024 Olympics because retired from competitive swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics. With a staggering 23 gold medals and a total of 28 Olympic medals, Phelps left an indelible mark on the sport.

His decision to step away was driven by a desire to focus on his family, mental health, and advocacy work, rather than the relentless grind of training and competition.

The American had said he would retire after the London 2012 Olympic Games, but four years later he returned to compete in Rio 2016, to put an end to his successful swimming career: “I promised in London that I would not return, but this time it is final. This is what it has been. I’m ready to retire, I’m better prepared mentally than I was four years ago.”

Michael Phelps announces his retirement from professional swimming. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

All the medals won by Michael Phelps

Here is a detailed list of all the medals won by Michael Phelps during his career in the Olympic Games.

Athens 2004 (6 golds and 2 bronzes)

In Athens, Phelps equaled Mark Spitz’s record by winning four golds medals in individual events: 100m and 200m butterfly and 200m and 400m combined. He also won two gold medals with the USA Team in the 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle and two bronze medals in the 200m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle.

Beijing 2008 (8 golds)

Phelps won all eight gold medals he contested in Beijing 2008: 200m freestyle, 100m and 200m butterfly, 200m and 400m combined and the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m combined relays.

London 2012 (4 golds and 2 silvers)

In London, Phelps added four more golds medals to his collection by winning the 100m butterfly, the 200m combined and the 4x100m and 4x200m relays. He added two silver medals in the 200m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle.

Rio 2016 (5 golds and 1 silver)

Phelps won five gold medals in Brazil in the 4x100m freestyle, then in the 200m butterfly, the 4x200m relay, the 200m and the 4x100m freestyle. He also won a silver in the 100m butterfly.