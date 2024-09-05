LeBron James reacts with Instagram post about Caitlin Clark’s milestone

Indiana Fever’s rising star Caitlin Clark is revolutionizing the WNBA, and LeBron James has reacted to her latest achievement in women's basketball.

Caitlin Clark, the young star of the Indiana Fever, continues to make her mark in the WNBA. The player achieved her second triple-double of the season in the victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, consolidating herself as one of the brightest promises in women’s basketball. The reaction of Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James was not long in coming.

Clark, who had already made history by becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double in the WNBA, continues to break records. With her recent performance against the Sparks, where she had 24 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds, Clark demonstrates her versatility and ability to dominate the game on both ends of the court.

Her contribution to the Indiana Fever has been invaluable. With her leadership and ability to produce on both ends of the floor, Caitlin Clark has helped her team improve its position in the standings and compete for a playoff spot.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been a vocal defender of Caitlin Clark since the beginning of her career. After Clark’s triple-double, James shared a message on Instagram in which he expressed his admiration and support for the young player: “Hi HATERS!!!!!! I love it,” James wrote in his post.

A comparison with LeBron

Both LeBron James and Caitlin Clark entered their respective leagues with extremely high expectations. Both players have shown from the beginning of their careers that they have the potential to become basketball legends.

Clark is having a historic rookie season, similar to the one James had in 2003. Both players have shown exceptional ability to dominate the game on both ends of the court and have had a significant impact on their teams.

The future of Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has a bright future ahead of her. With her talent, work ethic, and determination, she has all the qualities needed to become one of the best players in the WNBA.

The WNBA has a new rising star. Caitlin Clark is proving that she is capable of great accomplishments, and she is expected to continue to impress women’s basketball fans for years to come.