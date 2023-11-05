LeBron James has started his 21st season in the NBA in spectacular fashion, but the Los Angeles Lakers have raised many questions as a team. Now, criticism has resurfaced following an unexpected loss on the road against the Orlando Magic.

This is supposed to be a championship roster with names around the King such Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish.

However, despite LeBron’s great performances, the Lakers have a 3-3 record and appear to be a step below contenders like the Denver Nuggets or the Golden State Warriors. To explain the reasons for this start, with bad early starts and turnovers, LeBron compared Los Angeles to a famous NFL team.

“We’re like the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. You know what that means? The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have not outgained or outscored any of their opponents in this season and yet they’ve got a winning record.”

Why did LeBron James compare the Lakers to the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 5-3 record in the NFL and are the 34th team since 1933 to be outgained in yards in each of their first eight games of a season. Even with this stat, they are the only one of those teams who had a winning record during that stretch. Incredible.

So, after LeBron James compared the Lakers to the Steelers, he had a special message for Pittsburgh’s head coach, Mike Tomlin. “I think I’m Mike Tomlin’s lucky charm because every time I pick against them, they win.”

Despite the legend making a joke about the Steelers, his tone was very serious regarding the adjustments they need to make to avoid further losses at the start of the season.

“We’ve got to try to figure it out because that’s definitely been our trend. Offensive rebounds and points off turnovers. You know, we do a good job of getting a stop in the first possession, but we allow offensive rebounds and then we allow them to score.”