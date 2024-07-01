LeBron James finally wrote about the arrival of his son Bronny to the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James got his greatest wish when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James with No.55 pick. Although the King has experienced legendary moments in his career, this definitely will be like no other.

Although James could have chosen to play for any team by opting out of the final year of his contract, general manager Rob Pelinka guaranteed him a plan was in the works.

In fact, this is the first time in NBA history that a father-son duo will be on the same active roster. It’s been a long journey for the USC prospect considering his impressive recovery after a cardiac arrest.

LeBron James sends special message to Bronny James

Hours after the Lakers drafted Bronny James, LeBron posted some pictures on Instagram with the word: “Legacy.” However, there were no more reactions for such an important event in the family.

The only thing we knew was that Bronny had chosen No.9 as his jersey numberin Los Angeles. Now, in a very emotional message on X, LeBron James finally shared the significance of sharing the court with his son.

“With the 55th in the 2024 NBA draft. The Los Angeles Lakers select…….Bronny James. Just had a moment!”