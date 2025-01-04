Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career by surpassing Michael Jordan‘s record for games with 30 or more points. During the Lakers’ victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, James scored 30 points for the 563rd time in the NBA regular season, breaking the record set by Jordan in 2003.

James, who recently turned 40, grew up idolizing Jordan during his golden era with the Chicago Bulls. Raised in Akron, Ohio, James has always credited Michael Jordan as one of his biggest influences, which is evident in his style of play.

In addition to surpassing Jordan in 30-point games, Lebron James has also set numerous longevity records. Over the past 18 years, he has scored at least 10 points in 1,253 consecutive games—a streak that shattered Jordan’s previous mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This historic achievement holds special meaning for James, who has often expressed his admiration for Jordan. “It’s very humbling,” James said. “Anytime I’m mentioned with any of the greats, and arguably the greatest ever to play the game, it’s super-cool. It’s someone I idolized in my childhood, and I wear 23 because of him. So to know that I can sit here and be in the room or in the conversation or whatever it is, you mention MJ, it’s like super-duper dope for me, being a kid where I’m from.”

Advertisement

A Tribute to LeBron’s Dedication and Hard Work

James’ latest milestone is a testament to his dedication and relentless work ethic in the NBA. Despite his age, he continues to deliver an exceptional level of play.

Advertisement

see also Chasing the impossible: NBA records that will forever hold their ground

“It’s just another thing that he’s done in his career, and it certainly speaks to his greatness and longevity,” said Lakers coach JJ Redick. “That stretch where he hit two fadeaways and a 3 (with 7:14 to play) gave us the cushion we needed and control of the game.”

Advertisement

An Indelible Legacy for LeBron James in the NBA

LeBron James continues to solidify his legacy in NBA history. With each new achievement, he reaffirms his status as one of the greatest players of all time. His dedication, talent, and unparalleled longevity serve as an inspiration to future generations of athletes.