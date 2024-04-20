LeBron James had very special words for Nikola Jokic before Lakers vs Nuggets in the playoffs.

LeBron James and Nikola Jokic will face each other once again in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. Last year, the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, this season has been a totally different story. The Western Conference was brutal with rising team like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Furthermore, there are stars like Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant who are ready to make a championship run. Still, many experts believe the Lakers vs Nuggets series could determine the favorite to reach the NBA Finals.

Also, with James’ possible retirement looming, this could be the final duel between the superstars.

LeBron James has amazing respect for Nikola Jokic

Of course, all the attention is on two legends of the game like LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. The King is domintating in his 21st season as a professional and the Serbian will win the MVP award.

That’s why, LeBron acknowledged the extraordinary talent of Jokic and his impact on the league. Undoubtedly, a future of Hall of Famer and the favorite to claim this series.

“He’s one of the best players to ever play this game. It’s that simple. He does everything. The most important thing is he changes the way his teammates think about their own play. When you’re able to inspire your teammates to play at a level that sometimes they don’t even feel like they can play at, that’s the true testament of a great one.”