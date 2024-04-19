Nikola Jokic praised LeBron James before the start of the series between the Nuggets and the Lakers.

Nikola Jokic and LeBron James are ready for the most anticipated series of the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s huge rematch of last year’s Western Conference finals.

The Nuggets arrive as the No.2 seed with a 57-25 record and Jokic is almost a ‘lock’ to win the MVP award. They won the three matchups against the Lakers during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers found their rhythm in the final weeks by winning 12 of their last 15 games in the NBA. They’re getting healthy with spectacular performances by Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

The winner of the series will face the Phoenix Suns or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round. However, many experts believe that the team that survives becomes instant favorite to reach the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic praises LeBron James

Before Game 1 of the series between Nuggets and Lakers, Nikola Jokic was asked about this possible last matchup against LeBron James considering the King is close of retirement.

“He’s a monster. I really appreciate him. I really respect him. The guy is amazing. The things he’s doing on the court. He is winning the game in so many ways, not just scoring. He can score from any position basically. I think he’s a very good basketball player, probably one of the best. I really respect him and enjoy to play against the best.”