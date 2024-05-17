Donovan Mitchell has been rumored to be a missing piece for the Lakers and LeBron James.

LeBron James hasn’t officially confirmed if he’ll be back with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024-2025 season after another elimination against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

However, many reports have pointed out that Donovan Mitchell could be the key for the Lakers to keep The King and become a championship contender in the NBA with their big three: LeBron James, Mitchell and Anthony Davis.

It’s important to remember the end of the season was disappointing for Spidey with Cavs as he missed the final two games of the series against the Boston Celtics due to injury.

LeBron James hasn’t confirmed his future with Los Angeles Lakers (Getty Images)

Will Donovan Mitchell play with LeBron James?

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell won’t leave the Cleveland Cavaliers. So, if LeBron James wants to play alongside him, that won’t happen in Los Angeles.

“I reached out to Donovan Mitchell and he was emphatic in telling me that he is not disgruntled with anyone or anything in Cleveland. In fact, he said to me, ‘I am happy in Cleveland. I’ve been happy since I arrived in Cleveland’.“

The star is entering the final year of his contract and that’s why big offers could be looming in the horizon. If Donovan doesn’t agree to a contract extension, the Lakers might have a chance through a trade.

“He thinks this team has made progress this season. Obviously, winning that best-of-seven first-round series against the Magic to get to the Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2018. But as he said, he’s not in this to go to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.”

Wojnarowski pointed out that Mitchell believes Cleveland have a real shot with a healthy roster. “Donovan Mitchell knows the question that is coming for him now in this offseason about his future in Cleveland. He said ‘I know I’ve got decision to make this offseason. My agent and I will talk to Cleveland about that at the right time.’ He emphasized that he’s not leaving this season unhappy. He’s leaving it more determined.”