Los Angeles Lakers play tonight against Houston Rockets for a Western Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets are ready to play in a Western Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles tonight, November 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM (ET). Big chance at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly recovering from a bad start in the 2021-22 NBA season, they lost the first games of the season to the Warriors and Suns at home, but then the team won four of the last five games. The most recent game was a 95-85 win against the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets lost to the Lakers in a highly defensive game with less than a hundred points for each side. But the Rockets remain mired in a four-game losing streak, before the Lakers lost to the Utah Jazz at home.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have a positive record with four wins and three losses, the last four wins were against Memphis, San Antonio, Cleveland and Houston. After this second game against Houston, the Lakers play OKC in a rematch after losing to them 115-123 on October 27. The Los Angeles Lakers are scoring an average of 112.6 points per game as the seventh best offense of the season, and the defense is weak allowing 112 points.

The Houston Rockets are off to a bad start to the 2021-22 NBA season with five losses and a single win against Oklahoma City Thunder 124-91 at home. In the most recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team was riddled with 25 turnovers that were taken advantage of by the home team. The Houston Rockets are scoring an average of 101.5 points per game, and the defense is allowing 109.2 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Lakers are favorites to win this game at home with -10 points to cover at FanDuel, they already know how to win against the visitors. Houston Rockets are underdogs with +10 ATS, the totals are set at 218 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Los Angeles Lakers -10.



FanDuel Los Angeles Lakers -10 Totals 218 Houston Rockets +10

* Odds via FanDuel.